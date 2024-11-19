Osees Announces North American Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 19th, 2024 - 1:10 PM

Osees has no plans to stop touring after their monumental run this year in North America, the UK, Europe and Asia! Today, the band announced a huge tour for 2025 throughout the United States. This is in addition to their European and UK tour in May and June of 2025, announced previously. The tour follows the release of their recent album SORCS 80, which features their psychedelic single “Earthling”.

The recently announced tour dates will begin in Long Beach, CA with a special performance at Alex’s Bar on February 2nd, featuring special guests Diode and DJ Nice at Nite. The tour will run all the way until November 5th, with a show at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, Arizona.

With the announcement of the tour dates in the United States, Osees also announced Container to be the supporting act on their UK tour. They will also be a part of the John Waters-hosted Mosswood Meltdown lineup in 2025.

Per the press release, on this 2025 tour, “fans can look forward to a blend of innovative sounds and the raw punk energy that OSEES are known for.” Tickets for Osees’ tour will go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 8 am PT/ Noon ET. Information on tickets to Osees’ tour can be found here. If you want to know what you’re getting into before you get tickets to see Osees, you can check out mxdwn’s review of one of their live shows.

Osees North American Tour Dates:

2/15/25 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar w/ Diode, DJ Nick at Nite

7/18/25 – Oakland, CA – Thee Stork Club (Mosswood Meltdown Pre-Party)

7/19/25 – Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown

9/3/25 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

9/4/25 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

9/5/25 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/6/25 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/8/25 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club (Ballroom)

9/9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

9/10/25 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/12/25 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/17/25 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

10/18/25 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

10/19/25 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers

10/20/25 – Hot Springs National Park, AR – Cedar Glades Park

10/22/25 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

10/24/25 – Philadelphia, PA – (Venue not listed)

10/25/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/26/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/28/25 – Cleveland, OH – (Venue not listed)

10/29/25 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/30/25 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

11/2/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

11/4/25 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

11/5/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom