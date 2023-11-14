OSEES Announce Summer & Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Rock band OSEES have announce their first string of tour dates for next Summer and Fall. The upcoming tour starts with four performances in San Francisco before the tour stops in Boise, Denver, Tucson, Colorado Springs, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and other cities. Tickets for the newly announced OSEES dates are on sale this Friday, November 17 at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST. For more information and tickets click HERE,
In addition to the aforementioned OSEES dates, the duo OCS will additionally play a three night run in Los Angeles next month. This includes a set at this year’s Kitchen Sink Festival at Lodge Room on December 19. The benefit festival was curated and produced by Devandra Banhart with the intention of shedding light on food insecurity in Los Angeles. The event will also feature appearances by Angel Olsen, Jim James, Bethany Cosentino and many more.
OSEES Tour Dates
8/31 – 9/3 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
9/5 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
9/6 – 9/7 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
9/9 – Boise, ID – Treefort – Music Hall
9/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
9/11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
9/13 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar
9/14 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
10/15 – Shiprock, NM – Shiprock Chapter House
10/16 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
10/18 – 10/19 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
10/20 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
10/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall
10/23 – Boston, MA – Royale
10/24 – 10/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
10/28 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
10/29- Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado