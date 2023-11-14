OSEES Announce Summer & Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Rock band OSEES have announce their first string of tour dates for next Summer and Fall. The upcoming tour starts with four performances in San Francisco before the tour stops in Boise, Denver, Tucson, Colorado Springs, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and other cities. Tickets for the newly announced OSEES dates are on sale this Friday, November 17 at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST. For more information and tickets click HERE,

In addition to the aforementioned OSEES dates, the duo OCS will additionally play a three night run in Los Angeles next month. This includes a set at this year’s Kitchen Sink Festival at Lodge Room on December 19. The benefit festival was curated and produced by Devandra Banhart with the intention of shedding light on food insecurity in Los Angeles. The event will also feature appearances by Angel Olsen, Jim James, Bethany Cosentino and many more.

OSEES Tour Dates

8/31 – 9/3 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9/5 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/6 – 9/7 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/9 – Boise, ID – Treefort – Music Hall

9/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

9/11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/13 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

9/14 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

10/15 – Shiprock, NM – Shiprock Chapter House

10/16 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

10/18 – 10/19 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/20 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

10/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

10/23 – Boston, MA – Royale

10/24 – 10/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/28 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10/29- Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

