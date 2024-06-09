OSEES Announce New Album SORCS 80 For August 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Cassius, Brutus & Judas”

Home News Bella Rothman June 9th, 2024 - 8:41 PM

Photo: Kalyn Oyer

The 90’s rock band OSEES just announced they will be releasing a new studio album later this year titled SORCS 80. To get fans excited about the album release, they have shared their new single “Cassius, Brutus & Judas” along with an accompanying video.

The song has the heavy rock and bass sound the band is known for and great high grunge energy with its lyrics. The song explores themes about the things that force us to turn on each other and uses a classic story to do so.

John Pete Dwyer, a member of the band said the single is “a song about betrayal and how its often fueled by fear, greed & cowardice. Three classic betrayers contemplated through the lens of 20/20 hindsight punk song.”

The accompanying video is consisting of the same rotating figure that resembles some kind of colorful reptile. The imagine is as complex and starking as meaning behind the song and is also the cover art for the new album.

The band describes the new album as a shift from their past work and felt they wanted the new tracks to explore the boundaries of sound further. Brass instrument additions as well as modified ways of demoing on cassettes is sure to give the upcoming album a unique and iconic sound.

The band has several upcoming shows in North America, Europe, and the U.K.