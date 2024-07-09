OSEES Share Psychedelic New Single “Earthling”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2024 - 12:48 PM

Photo: Kalyn Oyer

Today, punk band OSEES has shared “Earthling,” which is the psychedelic second single from the band’s upcoming LP, SORCS 80, which is due later this year through Castle Face Records. While talking about the band‘s latest tune, frontman John Dwyer says: “‘Earthling’ is written about all the parts of myself I’ve tried to change over the years. I’m sure a lot of people can relate to wanting to shift things in themselves for the better. Wanting to appeal to your human side and not all your demons and lesser emotions.”

The artist adds: It’s work to be a “good” person to your average human,” Dwyer continues, “so over time we focus on putting things to rest that have haunted us for too long. Life is short so soak up a good moments before they’re gone.”

This year, the band is traveling extensively, with headlining performances throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. Following the announcement of OSEES’s upcoming album, SORCS 80, the group will continue to jet set across the globe. Fans can look forward to a blend of innovative sounds and the raw punk energy that the band are known for.

