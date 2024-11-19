Devin Townsend Announces Spring 2025 Tour Dates With Tesseract

Home News Skylar Jameson November 19th, 2024 - 12:13 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

After releasing his new album PowerNerd, featuring songs such as “Jainism”, “Gratitude” and “Knuckledragger”, Devin Townsend is announcing a North American tour. This will be Townsend’s first headlining tour since 2020. The tour run will begin in May 2025 and wrap up by the end of the month. Townsend’s tour features 15 shows, including an appearance at Milwaukee Metal Fest.

The tour will feature support from special guests Tesseract. Tesseract has gone on tour with Megadeth in the past. They were also part of Prognosis Festival 2019 with Townsend.

The artist presale for Townsend’s tour begin at noon Eastern today. Tickets will be available to anyone, through a general sale, starting this Friday, November 22nd, at 10 am local time.

It’s safe to infer that we will probably see a lot of promotion for this tour on social media, as Townsend recently talked about the importance of using social media marketing to succeed as a musician.

Tour Dates:

5/2/24 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

5/3/24 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

5/4/24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues (Orlando)

5/6/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

5/7/24 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

5/9/24 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

5/10/24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/11/24 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

5/13/24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

5/14/24 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5/16/24 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

5/17/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

5/19/24 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

5/21/24 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

5/23/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern