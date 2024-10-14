Devin Townsend Shares Thought-Provoking New Video For “Gratitude”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2024 - 1:38 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend has shared a music video for his new single, “Gratitude.” The song is taken from the artist’s upcoming studio album, PowerNerd, which is due on October 25, through InsideOut Music. As a whole, the music is great by how each scene shows the artist taking a lovely hike in the forrest, while the amazing music fills the air with beautiful melodies.

While talking about the track, the Townsend says: “Gratitude’ is a simple song in the vein of ‘Life’ or ‘Stagnant’ that acts as a simple way to continue the theme of PowerNerd. During the making of this album, there were a lot of hurdles that we went through as a family, and the tendency to look at ones lot in life from the vantage point of being a ‘victim’ seems to be an easy hole to fall into. I wrote this song during a very difficult time, yet the idea of gratitude is not meant to be ironic in any way.”

In a recent interview with United Rock Nations, the artist talked about the inspiration for “Gratitude”: “‘Gratitude’ is an interesting song for me, because it was such a depressing time while I was making this record, one of the most depressing times of my life. And ‘Gratitude’ I wrote to try to remind myself that even though it’s depressing, even though it’s sad, even though it’s devastating in many ways, losing people, keeping in mind how fortunate we are to live this life and to have these experiences and to participate in these hard lessons and emotions.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat