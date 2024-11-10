Devin Townsend Speaks on the Importance of Creating Social Media Content as a Music Artist

Home News Chloe Baxter November 10th, 2024 - 1:29 AM

Recently, Canadian musician Devin Townsend shared his thoughts on the essential role of social media in building and sustaining an artist’s career.

Townsend is known for his diverse work in bands like Strapping Young Lad and the Devin Townsend Project, and releases including “Knuckledragger”, “Gratitude” and “Jainism”.

He had acknowledged the challenges and frustrations that come with the digital age, but emphasized the necessity of engaging with fans online.

Townsend, who took a two-year hiatus from social media, admitted that while he finds the constant demands for content exhausting, he recognizes that the landscape of the music industry has drastically changed.

According to Blabbermouth, “It’s something that a lot of people in the music industry… refuse to do,” he noted. “But the reality of it is that it’s simply what it takes at this point to create engagement with an audience that is so distracted.”

He went on to explain that for artists like him—working in a niche genre—social media is not just a promotional tool but also a means to monetize their work.

Acknowledging the personal discomfort many musicians feel about social media, Townsend explained, “You either do it or you don’t. And that’s entirely your prerogative. But my work is so important to me that… I need to get that part of my world in gear.”

His candidness about the challenge of balancing creative integrity with the demands of modern-day marketing serves as a valuable lesson for fellow musicians navigating the digital age.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat