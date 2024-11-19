Anohni and Moses Sumnery Release New Reimagined Version of SOPHIE’s “Is It Cold In The Water?” For Red Hot’s TRAИƧA

Home News Skylar Jameson November 19th, 2024 - 3:56 PM

Red Hot has shared another new song from the 46-song project TRAИƧA. This time, the track is a reimagining of the late SOPHIE’s song “Is It Cold In The Water?” done by Moses Sumnery featuring Anohni. Anohni is a brand new addition to the TRAИƧA project.

“Is It Cold In The Water” is a track where the vocals truly show off their range. There are obvious effects on the vocals within the song, but somehow they were still able to showcase themselves as the vocal powerhouses they are without sounding too electronicized. The grand production with echoing vocals adds to the overall vibe of the song. It’s much more haunting and ominous sounding compared to the original version of “Is It Cold In The Water?” by SOPHIE.

Listen to “Is It Cold In The Water?” by Sumnery featuring Anohni down below.

Anohni released a statement about the song, describing her experience working on it as “Such a blessing to have a chance to sing with Moses Sumney, on his gorgeous rendition of SOPHIE’s mistresspiece,”

The reimagined version of the SOPHIE song is the final preview before TRAИƧA officially drops in full. TRAИƧA will be completely released this Friday, November 22nd. Other songs from the long album have already been released, such as Andre 3000’s “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding.”, “Pink Ponies” by Yaeji and Julien Baker’s cover of “Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying” by Belle & Sebastian.

TRAИƧA’s goal is to celebrate the musical gifts of trans and non-binary artists. Anohni spoke on the project by saying: “Our bodies have been used and weaponized in malevolent ways by people who wish the worst for us. That malevolence is an unwellness that is affecting all living things now. Many spirits across the planet are experiencing this same siege of stress, loathing and bullying.” She continued with, “One of the greatest indications of a society’s psychic health is reflected in the way that each family holds its LGBTQI children. I pray for the safety and health of trans kids in the US and around the world in years to come.”

