Laura Jane Grace Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “I’m Not A Cop”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Laura Jane Grace and Polyvinyl Record Co. has announced the official music video for “I’m Not A Cop,” which is the latest single to be lifted from Grace’s acclaimed new studio album, Hole In My Head. Despite the chorus declaring “I’m not a f**** cop” repeatedly, the Jonathan Richman inspired “I’m Not A Cop” features Grace playing in a Reno 911-esque music video with her wife, Paris Campbell Grace. In the music video, the dup wear pig masks, fake guns and badges while driving around local Chicago landmark as police officers.

Also Grace and her band, the Mississippi Medicals, just announced a number of headline dates across the U.S. midwest, south and east coast for September. Support on the tour will be provided by Catbite and Taylor Hollingsworth and tickets are on sale now by clicking HERE. Grace will be visiting the cities Louisville, Pensacola, Orlando, Athens, Atlantic City and more.

Laura Jane Grace Tour Dates

9/3 — Louisville, KY — The Whirling Tiger

9/4 — Memphis, TN — Growlers

9/6 — Pensacola, FL — Handlebar

9/7 — St Petersburg, FL — The Floridian Social

9/8 — Orlando, FL — The Social

9/10 — Gainesville, FL — The Wooly

9/11 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt Club

9/13 — Charlottesville, VA — Jefferson Theater *

9/14 — Ft. Monroe, VA — Supernova Ska Festival ^

9/15 — Atlantic City, NJ — Anchor Rock Club*

9/17 — New York, NY — The Liberty Belle

9/18 — Asbury Park, NJ — House of Independents

9/19 — Syracuse, NY — The Song & Dance

* — no Catbite

^ — no Taylor Hollingsworth

