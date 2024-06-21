Laura Jane Grace & The Mississippi Medicals Share Debut Single “All Fucked Out”

Home News Heather Mundinger June 21st, 2024 - 1:49 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals, the newly-formed rock quartet fronted by acclaimed artist Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!), have released their debut single, “All Fucked Out.” The band features an impressive lineup including Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers on bass, Mikey Erg on drums, and Paris Campbell Grace on vocals and percussion, and has recently announced plans to tour.

The single, “All Fucked Out,” comes just ahead of Grace’s Camp Punksylvania appearance and originated from a playful songwriting challenge Grace set for herself during the pandemic. She explained the process: “Back in 2021, I sat down in my office to do some songwriting. Not knowing what specifically to write about that day, I challenged myself to write a song similar to whatever the current #1 hit in the world was at the time. I made the challenge to myself without knowing exactly what that song was so I had to look it up, and as it turned out at that moment, the current #1 song in the world was ‘Butter’ by BTS. Now, for those of you not familiar with the song ‘Butter’, it’s about how the singer is ‘smooth like butter’.

‘Hmmm…’ I thought to myself. ‘If they’re smooth like Butter, what am I?’ And the answer to that question is ‘All Fucked Out’ — not to be confused with ‘All Fucked Up’, mind you. ‘All Fucked Out’ as in zero fucks left to give.”

Grace revealed that “All Fucked Out” quickly became a staple in her live sets, and after several attempts at recording it, the definitive version emerged when she, Patton, Erg, and Campbell Grace came together this past December in Water Valley, Mississippi. The recording session took place at Matt Patton’s studio, Dial Back Sound, where the song finally came to life in its intended form.

Fans can stream “All Fucked Out” on YouTube and all major platforms.