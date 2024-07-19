Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals Share Upbeat New Single “Karma Too Close”

Home News Madeline Chaffer July 19th, 2024 - 4:15 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Laura Jane Grace & The Mississippi Medicals made a striking debut with their first single “All Fucked Out” last month. Now, the band is back with another new track titled “Karma Too Close.”

This new song, according to Stereogum, is all about fighting off the doubts that plague the backs of our minds. Laura Jane and her wife Paris Campbell Grace trade off on leading vocals, while the rest of the band create a backing track that uplifts the vocals and the encouraging message of the song— “don’t want to let those voices win.”

Along with the new single, the band will be hitting the road this September for a number of headlining tour dates across the United States. Stereogum reports that Laura Jane Grace has recently been performing Operation Ivy Tribute sets at a few festivals, so fans may be able to expect that for these upcoming shows along with Grace’s recent solo work, like her latest two singles, “I’m Not A Cop” and “Birds Talk Too.”

With these latest two singles and an upcoming tour, Laura Jane Grace & The Mississippi Medicals have certainly made a powerful debut, and fans are on the edges of their seats to see what else the band has in store!

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister