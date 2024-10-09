Diddy Files Motion To Appeal Bail Ruling For Third Time, Denies Witness Tampering Concerns

Home News Hunter Graham October 9th, 2024 - 10:57 PM

The legal team of disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed an appeal against the court’s original ruling to deny the billionaire bail while he awaits trial on federal charges of alleged racketeering, human trafficking, and sexual assault. Combs was consigned to the Metropolitan Detention Center without bail after being determined by the judge to be both a flight risk and due to alleged concerns surrounding potential attempts from Combs at witness intimidation should he be allowed to return to his private home on house arrest while awaiting court proceedings. His lawyers argue that the judge who initially ruled in favor of denying Combs bail had given into media sensationalism that led him to incorrectly believe Diddy to be a flight risk and a threat to witnesses. The appeal aims to overturn this decision, allowing Diddy to post bond and return to his private residence under house arrest until he is either sentenced to prison or set free depending on the court’s ruling.

Combs, who is known in the industry for his elaborate parties that include some of the biggest names in music, athletics, and entertainment. However, prosecutors allege that Combs used these events as a smokescreen to engage in a multitude of illegal activity as part of what were known colloquially as “freak offs”: large, secretive afterparties where participants would allegedly be provided illicit drugs and encouraged to engage in sexual activity with male prostitutes. Prosecutors allege that Combs went to great lengths to coerce, intimidate, and silence anyone who threatened to expose him. These threats were eventually carried out, however, and now Combs could be facing a lifetime in federal prison if convicted.

According to Billboard, prosecutors stated in their indictment of Diddy, “For decades, Sean Combs … abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct […] To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources, and the influence of his multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled.” His lawyers offered to post a $50 million bond and adhere to strict monitoring of their client in exchange for his remittance to his Miami home, both of which were denied by the previous judge. The current appeal is being reviewed by a new judge, which Combs’ lawyers hope will yield more favorable results.