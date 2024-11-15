The Hellacopters Releases New Single “Leave A Mark” With Music Video

Home News Chloe Baxter November 15th, 2024 - 7:29 PM

Swedish rock legends The Hellacopters are back with a brand-new single, “Leave A Mark,” marking the first taste of their highly anticipated studio album Overdriver. Dropping today, the track blends the gritty, garage-punk fury of The Stooges with the anthemic hooks and raw power the band is known for.

It’s a perfect reminder of why The Hellacopters have remained one of rock’s most consistent and exciting acts over the past 30 years, fans can see them perform alongside other acts like Social Distortion and X at Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise.

The new single, which runs at a punchy 5 minutes and 21 seconds, showcases The Hellacopters’ ability to fuse emotion with their signature high-energy rock’n’roll sound, similar to their previous single “Stay With You” and cover of String Driven Thing’s “Circus”.

From the roaring guitars to the fist-pumping choruses, it’s clear this is the start of something special as the band gears up for Overdriver’s January 31st, 2025 release via Nuclear Blast Records.

Alongside the track, The Hellacopters have released a dynamic music video for “Leave A Mark,” directed and edited by Emil Klinta. The video captures the band in full throttle, delivering the same raw intensity seen in their live performances.

Watch the music video for “Leave A Mark” here:

Fans can also pre-order Overdriver today, with special editions including a limited Digipak and deluxe vinyl featuring bonus tracks like Wild Night and What’s Going On?.

The Hellacopters have also announced a Scandinavian tour in support of the album, set to kick off in January 2025.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat