The Hellacopters Share Energetic New Single & Video “Stay With You”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2024 - 2:21 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Hellacopters revealed a brand new single called “Stay With You,” which is the band’s first new song since the release of their triumphant, chart topping comeback album, Eyes Of Oblivion, in April 2022. Unsurprisingly, “Stay With You” picks up exactly where the band left off two years ago. It is a no nonsense action rock stunner that cuts right to the chase and yet again the band has delivered a stylish music video to be released alongside, which was directed and edited by Emil Klinta.

While talking about the tune, guitarist and vocalist Nicke Andersson says: “We’re in the middle of recording our new full-length album which has no date of release just yet. In the meantime, we’re very excited about the release of our new single “Stay With You”. It was originally intended to be included on the upcoming LP but we decided to do a Beatles and release it as a stand-alone track with a B-side. ‘Stay With You, is a straight-up minor key rocker and it’s backed with our interpretation of The Cure’s ‘Fire In Cairo.’ We hope you dig.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat