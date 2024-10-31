The Hellacopters Announce New Album Overdriver For January 2025 Release

Home News Hunter Graham October 31st, 2024 - 5:27 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Swedish rock legends The Hellacopters have announced the release of their new album, Overdriver, set to drop on January 31, 2025, via Nuclear Blast Records. The band, known for their high-energy, guitar-driven rock, is following up their successful comeback album Eyes of Oblivion with another hard-hitting record that promises to deliver the signature intensity fans have come to expect from The Hellacopters.

Overdriver marks a milestone for the band, being the first album entirely produced by frontman Nicke Andersson. Recorded at Strawberry Studio and The Honk Palace, Overdriver promises to pack a punch with roaring guitars, infectious grooves and powerful anthemic choruses. The album cover, designed by German illustrator Max Löffler, adds a bold visual to match the record’s high-octane spirit.

With Overdriver, The Hellacopters bring a new layer of diversity to their sound, presenting a mix of fierce rock energy and varied musical textures that set it apart from their past releases. According to the band, fans can expect tracks that showcase a range of influences, all delivered with the raw power and vigor The Hellacopters are famous for.

As fans gear up for Overdriver, The Hellacopters’ latest single, “Stay With You,” released in May 2024, has kept anticipation high. With their 30th anniversary on the horizon, The Hellacopters are once again proving that they remain a driving force in rock, continuously evolving their sound while staying true to their roots, as they prepare for a 2025 tour.

Stay tuned for pre-order details and a full tracklist, expected soon from Nuclear Blast Records.