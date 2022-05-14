The Hellacopters Announce New EP Through The Eyes Of The Hellacopters For June 2022 Release, Share Cover Of String Driven Thing’s “Circus”

Home News Abigail Lee May 14th, 2022 - 6:32 PM

Still riding the wave of their Eyes of Oblivion album release in April, Swedish rock band The Hellacopters have announced the release of a new EP due June 24, 2022. Through The Eyes Of The Hellacopters will share four bonus tracks that have only been accessible to audiences through the 2CD Box edition of their January release Eyes of Oblivion. The band has also released “Circus,” their String Driven Thing cover, in anticipation of the EP.

The four known tracks are all covers: “Eleanor Rigby” originally by The Beatles; “I Am The Hunted” originally by GBH; “I Ain’t No Miracle Worker” originally by The Brogues and the aforementioned “Circus” originally by String Driven Thing.

The Hellacopters’ dissolution in 2008 followed the release of a compilation of cover songs, Head Off. Among the most influential Swedish rock bands since the 1990s, they have released seven albums to date, all distinctly unique and yet displaying a common, high-energy thread that makes The Hellacopters’ sound.

The band reunited in 2016 for the 20th anniversary of their first album Supershitty to the Max! In a review by Eduardo Rivadavia, he describes the opening song as “simply brilliant, roaring like a Harley down the highway, shredding eardrums along the way… And the band prove they’re hardcore by putting a bonus track on the vinyl edition rather than the CD.”

Mxdwn writer Conny Chavez reviewed their latest album Eyes of Oblivion, deeming it “An explosion of high energy rock & roll.” They’re sure to be back at full force following their “temporary farewell” that lasted a long 14 years when excluding anniversaries.

Through The Eyes Of The Hellacopters Tracklist

1. Eleanor Rigby

2. I Am The Hunted

3. I Ain’t no Miracle Worker

4. Circus

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat