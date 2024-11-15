Butcher Babies Release “Sincerity” One-Take Music Video

Home News Chloe Baxter November 15th, 2024 - 7:38 PM

Following the release of their new single “Sincerity,” Butcher Babies have shared an intense one-take music video that has already captivated fans worldwide.

According to Blabbermouth, the video was directed by the band’s own Heidi Shepherd and guitarist Henry Flury, the video was filmed in the gritty streets of London, perfectly mirroring the raw energy and aggression of the track, an energy present during their fall 2024 tour and in their previous singles, “Last December” and “Red Thunder. In a bold departure from their typical high-energy performance clips, this visual dives deep into the emotional core of the song, which explores themes of vulnerability, trust and betrayal.

The one-take approach adds a visceral, unfiltered dimension to the band’s already powerful sound. The streets of London serve as a fitting backdrop, with its shadowy corners and chaotic atmosphere echoing the song’s intense lyrics.

As Shepherd’s powerful vocals tear through the haunting backdrop, fans are given a glimpse of a side of Butcher Babies they haven’t seen before: unrelenting, yet raw in its sincerity.

Watch the video here:

“Sincerity” is also notable for being the band’s first release since the departure of co-vocalist Carla Harvey, marking a new chapter for the group. With future music in the works under Judge & Jury Records, Butcher Babies are set to continue their legacy of blistering metal and heartfelt storytelling.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela