Butcher Babies Share First New Single “Sincerity” Following Carla Harvey’s Departure

Home News Catalina Martello November 8th, 2024 - 3:47 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to Metallic Attention Butcher Babies have released their first new single since vocalist Carla Harvey announced leaving the band in July. Heidi Shepherd is now at the front of the group.

Shepherd commented on the song saying “‘Sincerity’ is wishful thinking in that someone you trusted had been sincere and delicate with your feelings and emotions rather than used to feed their own ego and benefit. The tag line, ‘the lies we can’t survive’, stems from a relationship that has been fought for over and over again but, ultimately, can not be fixed. After years of a pathological liar looking you in the eyes and offering up intentional and insincere promises, this song touches on those eyes being the ‘eyes that lie’. This comment seems to be a stab at ex-vocalist Carla Harvey.

Sincerity follows their typical upbeat punk sound. The soft vocals contrast the heavy bass and tune in a satisfying way. The lyrics match Shepherd’s comment.The song talks about dealing with a person who is two-faced and breaks trust. The cover of the official audio is a person in a foggy room touching their hand upon the glass. The cover symbolizes someone in a foggy era of their life trying so hard to leave. The person seems to be asking for help to escape the fog.





