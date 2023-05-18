Butcher Babies Releases Gritty New Video For “Red Thunder”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2023 - 5:09 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to blabbermouth.net metal band Butcher Babies have shared their music video for the new single “Red Thunder,” which explores the band’s dark side while leaning into their thrash roots with a killer guitar solo.

In the following statement Butcher Babies’s co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd discusses the musical concept of “Red Thunder.”

“‘Red Thunder’ is a massive nod to the style and sound of our beloved first album ‘Goliath’ that launched Butcher Babies into the metal stratosphere exactly a decade ago. Bringing in the groovy, guttural, thrash elements that we became known for, alongside a soaring melodic chorus, ‘Red Thunder’ culminates the dark, painful, and emotional side of the band. The song was written to remind the world that when she speaks, she speaks in Thunder!”

Guitarist Henry Flury adds: “The opening riff was the first spark of inspiration when writing this song and it was also the first clip we introduced to the fans when giving a sneak peek of the album. The fans loved it, and we knew this song would be a highlight on the new album because it is classic Butcher Babies . It has all the hallmarks of what a metal song should contain: Brutal vocals? Check. Crushing guitar riffs? Check. Pummeling double bass? Check. Guitar solo? CHECK.”

The release of “Red Thunder” follows the announcement of the band’s double album Eye For An Eye… and …’Til The World’s Blind both due July 7 The double album celebrates the 10 anniversary of Butcher Babies debut album Goliath, which was released on July 9, 2013 by Century Media Records.