Butcher Babies Share Latest Single “Last December” From Upcoming July Double Album Eye For An Eye… and …’Til The World’s Blind

June 11th, 2023

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Butcher Babies, not even a month after the relase of their last single “Red Thunder,” just released another new song called “Last December.” According to Blabbermouth, the track will be featured on the band’s upcoming double album release An Eye For An Eye… and …’Til The Whole World’s Blind, which is slated for a July 7th release. “Last December” will specifically feature on …’Til The Whole World’s Blind. Listen to the new single via the official video below.

“Last December” is about loss. The song’s lyrics clearly reference the death of a friend: “Every night I dream of you / Then you’re not so far away,” and the crippling longing that goes along with it: “I try to die to be with you / I breathe in black out, and start to fade.” The song also addresses the pain of trying to save face for other people and bury the grief: “I put on a smile so they won’t discover / A cut so deep I know I won’t recover.” The song carries a very somber tone, with the first half of the song being quiet and cold, with echoey lyrics, faint electric beats and string instruments. The second half of the song is more twisted, as heavy percussion and a slow, intense guitar riff begins to play as the lyrics shift from melancholy to angry.