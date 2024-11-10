Olivia Rodrigo Removes “Deja Vu” From Trump Campaign’s Post Using The Song

Home News Chloe Baxter November 10th, 2024 - 1:40 AM

Olivia Rodrigo has taken swift action after the Donald Trump campaign used her hit song “Deja Vu” in a TikTok post.

According to NME, the video, which included a clip of Trump celebrating his victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, was soundtracked by Rodrigo’s 2021 track.

The post, which included the caption “And suddenly the words ‘I’m the President-Elect’ came out of my mouth…” seemed to reference Trump’s second term in office, but it did not sit well with Rodrigo.

The good 4 u singer, who is a staunch advocate for reproductive rights, quickly responded with a blunt comment: “Ew don’t use my sound ever again ty,” prompting the removal of her song from the video.

The post remains on Trump’s TikTok page, but without the sound. As the copyright holder of the song, Rodrigo exercised her rights to ensure the track was taken down.

Rodrigo has long been vocal about her political stance, especially regarding reproductive rights. Earlier this year, she launched The Fund 4 Good initiative during her Guts tour to support community-based nonprofits that promote girls’ education, gender equality and reproductive health.

She had also previously endorsed Trump’s rival, Kamala Harris, citing her stance on these issues.