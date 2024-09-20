St. Vincent Announces Spanish Version Of New Album ‘Todos Nacen Gritando’ For November 2024 Release, Shares “Hombre Roto”

Home News Minnie Dao September 20th, 2024 - 11:02 PM

St. Vincent performing their new album, 'All Born Screaming', at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 16 August, 2024

Annie Erin Clark, better known as St. Vincent, continues to surprise and push creative boundaries with the announcement of Todos Nacen Gritando, a full Spanish-language version of her critically acclaimed album All Born Screaming. Set for release on November 15, this newest project is a give-back to the fans who’ve supported her across Latin America and Spain.

The first taste fans have of Todos Nacen Gritando comes with lead single “Hombre Roto,” a Spanish rendition of All Born Screaming standout track “Broken Man.” In “Hombre Roto”, Clark’s vocals flow over the same explosive, slow-build rock jazz of the original, while delivering a fresh new take with Spanish lyrics. Her smooth, yet powerful vocals in Spanish retain the same fiery tension of the original.

Listen to St. Vincent’s “Hombre Roto” here:

Clark shared insight into her inspiration behind the project. Speaking about her experiences performing in Mexico, South America, and at the 2023 Primavera Barcelona festival, she described the awe of hearing fans sing every word in English. “It was truly inspiring,” she said. “Eventually, I asked myself: If they can sing along in a second or third language, why can’t I meet them halfway?” This sparked the idea to re-record the entire album in Spanish, with the help of her friend and collaborator, Alan Del Rio Ortiz.

Todos Nacen Gritando Tracklist:

El Infierno Está Cerca Salvaje Hombre Roto Pulga El Mero Cero Tiempos Violentos Se Fue La Luz La Fruta Mas Dulce Tantos Plentas Todos Nacen Gritando

This latest album release follows Clark’s most recent performance at Metro Chicago on September 18th. Be sure to check out St. Vincent’s Todos Nacen Gritando when the album officially releases on November 18th.

