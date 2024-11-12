CRSSD Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Fisher, Justice and Chris Lorenzo

Home News Skylar Jameson November 12th, 2024 - 3:16 PM

CRSSD Festival has announced its lineup for Spring of 2025, in San Diego’s Waterfront Park. The Festival will take place on March 1st & 2nd of next year and will be CRSSD’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Through those 10 years of operation, CRSSD remained one of the most celebrated electronic music festivals in North America. Their lineups often feature superstars and genre pioneers in the electronic genre, blending techno and house music artists.

The year’s festival will feature a variety of electronic artists. One act is Justice, a French duo coming off of their own tour. Another act playing CRSSD in 2025 will be the soul and funk band Jungle. Jungle will be playing a DJ set during the festival. Additional artists and groups playing include Sasha & John Digwee, Klangphonics, Busy P B2B Braxe + Falcon and Nicole Moudaber B2B Anfisa Letyago.

Kavinsky, SG Lewis, Folamour, Monolink, LP Goibbi and Bon Entendeur will also have sets at the festival. The bill continues with artists including Poolside, Flight Facilities, Hayden James and the duo JOY.

If you like house music, make sure you don’t miss Fisher, a crowd favorite. House artists on CRSSD’s lineup also include Maceo Plex, ARTBAT, Cassius, Claptone, Chris Lorenzo, Sam Divine, DJ EX, Hannah Laing, Riordan and Sosa.

The festival’s venue, Waterfront Park, offers festival-goers what is described in the press release as “a one-of-a-kind open-air oasis for music lovers, surrounded by stunning city views, lush greenery and a serene coastal backdrop.” The festival will have three distinct stages: Ocean View, City Steps and The Palms. Each stage is sure to have a unique atmosphere.

CRSSD Festival will also feature amenities beyond music, including food vendors and immersive decor. The festival will feature interactive programming at CRSSD Lab, described as “where music and technology converge.” There will also be an expansive vinyl market at the festival for fans to purchase from.

CRSSD’s alumni sale will begin on November 19th, at 12 pm Pacific Time. SMS presale begins the next day, November 20th, at the same time. Fans can opt into this SMS presale by joining CRSSD’s SMS community here or by texting “CRSSD10” to (855)912-1457. General ticket sales begin on November 20th at 2 pm, on CRSSD’s official website, two hours after the SMS presale.

Please note that CRSSD is a 21+ festival.



