CRSSD Festival Announces Spring 2023 Lineup Featuring ODESZA, Polo & Pan, Bedouin, and More

The FNGRS CRSSD crew is bringing us a packed lineup for the 2023 edition of the CRSSD Festival. The festival will take place March 4-5, 2023 at the Waterfront Park in San Diego, CA. The festival will be an exciting two days of performances from great electronic artists and is described as “the west coast’s most celebrated house and techno festival” (Infamous PR). The CRSSD Festival has been spreading the love for electronic music since 2015.

33 artists have been announced so far. Sporting some big artists in the electronic music scene, the Ocean View stage at the festival will feature Grammy-nominated duo ODESZA who will likely play some of the hits from their recent album The Last Goodbye. Also on the Ocean View stage is the funky house duo Polo & Pan who are sure to offer a fun performance. Other features on the Ocean View stage will include Lane 8, Becky Hill, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and more.

It was also shared what artists will be taking the Palms stage. Popular DJ duo Bedouin will offer a dynamic performance in addition to French artist Kavinsky, Detroit house artist Seth Troxler, Purple Disco Machine, and still more. Some artists on the City Steps stage are known now as well, including Deborah De Luca, Maya Jane Coles, and Umek.

Aside from the hard-hitting live performances, the CRSSD Festival also offers craft cocktails and food from multiple vendors and the CRSSD Lab which offers the chance to buy vinyl or try out new production gear while meeting other artists in an interactive space.

CRSSD also plans to host an After Dark program across San Diego venues with artists to be announced at a later time.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on December 22 at 11 AM PT with pre-sale happening for alumni on December 20 and SMS pre-sale on December 21.