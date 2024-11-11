The Libertines Cover The Stone Roses’ “Waterfall” During Manchester Show

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2024 - 3:26 PM

According to nme.com, on November 9, in Manchester The Libertines covered The Stone Roses‘ tune, “Waterfall.” As The Libertines kicked off the track, fans could be heard singing the intro before Pete Doherty took over the vocal duties and Carl Barât covered the guitar playing. The show was part of the band’s ongoing UK All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade Tour, which is set to wrap up later this month.

During the gig, The Libertines performed tracks from their recent album of the same name, alongside their classic hits “Up The Bracket,” “Time For Heroes,” “Don’t Look Back Into The Sun” and “Can’t Stand Me Now.” The Libertines will next perform at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on November 17, before wrapping up at the O2 Academy Bournemouth on November 21.

Earlier this month, the band announced a huge London show for 2025 with special guests Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Lambrini Girls and Real Farmer, who are signed to Doherty‘s record label Strap Originals. The homecoming show is set to take place at London’s Gunnersbury Park on Saturday, 9 August 2025. Any remaining tickets are available here.