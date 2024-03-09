The Libertines Debut Energetic New Track “Oh Shit”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 9th, 2024 - 11:38 AM

British rock band, The Libertines, have released their new track, “Oh Shit”. Just like the name, many listeners may be surprised at the high energetic level and inducing nature that the single has. Moreover, as the press release explains, the song “is taken from their eagerly awaited new album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade which hits the streets on April 5th.” Throughout the song, the band showcases their unique style of lyricism through their extensive use of metaphors. The metaphors enable the musicians to depict the overall message of the song, and make it more intriguing for the listener.

For instance, the first two stanzas of the song incorporate many metaphors that are the greatest indicators of what the song is referring to and what message the musicians are trying to convey. Specifically, the line, “it’s never too long before a swell comes crashing in and you’re gonna go down if you don’t learn how to swim.” Through this metaphor, it is evident that the singer is utilizing his creativity and artistic mind to emphasize how it is crucial to adapt to economic circumstances in order to avoid letting the economy or finance troubles devour one’s peace.

Additionally, the singer’s British accent shines through in the single which makes it more appealing and distinguishable to that of other rock bands. They write to be relatable to the younger generation in order to build a society of new perspectives and ideas. The rhythm and beat are very fast and energetic which makes the listener want to dance and it stimulates their minds and bodies. Moreover, the singer sings with passion which appeals to music lovers that share the same devotion and irresistibility to that art.