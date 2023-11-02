The Libertines Share Compelling New Video For “Run Run Run”

Home News James Reed November 2nd, 2023 - 5:35 PM

The Libertines are proud to unveil the video for Run Run Run, the first single from their forthcoming fourth studio album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, which is released though Casablanca/Republic Records on March 8th, 2024. The album is available to preorder now from: https://TheLibertines.lnk.to/AQOTEEP

The video for Run Run Run features a life in a day of a Flash Harry cab driver, who drives his customers round the fleshpots and watering holes of Margate in his Bentley Turbo motor, stopping off to pay off his gambling debts and neck a pigs ear or ten, before getting back on the job. The cab driver is played by Geoff Bell. The video was directed by Alex Brown and shot in Cliftonville, Margate and at the Libertines’ hotel The Albion Rooms. It is the first in a series of Margate-themed videos which will feature the characters from the songs (and the album cover artwork) from All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

The lyrics of the song detail the struggle that the cab driver goes through. “It’s a life long project of a life on the lash // I’ve forgotten how to care but I’ll remember for cash”. There are morbid undertones in the lyrics. “It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to // Light the fuse, sing the blues, I can die if I want to”. The music video speeds up on the mention of “run run run”, as if they are in a hurry. “You’d better run, run, run, boy // Faster than the past // Through the looking glass // If you want the night to last”. The song mentions themes of indulgence in verse two “He’s a nightmare hangover, he’s a one night stand // He can “eat mor chikin” any man in the land // Well, I’ve given up caring for happiness // When his heart gives out, is when I’ll rest”. The themes of hedonism continue in the bridge. “If we don’t break before we bend // And tonight your soul assign // It’ll turn out nice again // It’s only money in the end”. The song ends repeating the chorus. “You’d better run, run, run, boy // Faster than the past // Through the looking glass // If you want the night to last // You’d better run”.