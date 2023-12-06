The Libertines Share Cinematic New Single & Video “Night Of The Hunter”

Home News Roy Lott December 6th, 2023 - 5:40 PM

The Libertines have released their cinematic new single titled Night of The Hunter, which is taken from the band’s forthcoming fourth studio album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

Frontmen Carl Barat and Pete Doherty spoke about the new song and how it came about. The song’s about not staying ahead of the law. This fella doesn’t really know why his mate’s dead, but he’s got a feeling his mate had it coming to him. He fucked with the wrong people, and he stole something he shouldn’t have, and he got stabbed.” says Barat. “So, he’s angry and hurt and he has to go and get revenge, so he does and that’s it for him. Once he has stabbed the lad who stabbed his mate, that’s it for him. He lashed out in revenge and he knows they’re coming to get him and he’s not even going to try and run because he knows he’ll just be running forever.”

Doherty adds “I started writing a riff and it ended up sounding a bit like Swan Lake, and everyone went, ‘Yeah!’ Then we got Peter’s theremin player in which took about a day to get in tune, then he played that sequence and it worked beautifully.The idea of getting carted off for ten years is horrendous… the condemned man dies 1000 times.”

The song also comes with its accompanying music video, which was directed Alex Brown and shot in Cliftonville, Margate and at the Libertines’ hotel The Albion Rooms. Check out the song and video below.

“Night of the Hunter” follows the previously released single “Run, Run Run,” which will also be on the new LP.