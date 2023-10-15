The Libertines Announces New Album “All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade” for March 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Run Run Run”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 15th, 2023 - 4:02 PM

The Libertines have not only announced a new album titled “All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade” for a March 8, 2024 release. The track list is located down below. They have released a new single titled “Run Run Run.”

The Libertines are known as an English rock band. They consist of the talents of John Hassall, Gary Powell, Carl Barât, and Pete Doherty. They are also known for their hits like “Can’t Stand Me Now” and “My Waterloo.”

Their new single is an easy hit calling back to the easy time of the 2000’s Hopefully soon you’ll be able to hear it in a new teen movie.

According to a press release, “Featuring eleven new sparkling Libertines songs with songwriting credits shared among the four band members, the album was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Dimitri Tikovoï (The Horrors/Charli XCX/Becky Hill) and recorded at The Albion Rooms in Margate. Recorded in just four weeks earlier this year during February and March and finished over seven days at La Ferme de Gestein Studios in Normandy, with additional production and mixed by Dan Grech-Marguerat (Lana Del Rey/Liam Gallagher/Paul McCartney).”

All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade Track List

