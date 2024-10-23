As I Lay Dying Tour Manager Issues Statement Regarding No Longer Working With Band, European Tour Dates Reportedly Canceled

Home News Sydney Cook October 23rd, 2024 - 4:41 PM

Just days after bassist and clean vocalist Ryan Neff unexpectedly left As I Lay Dying, the band’s tour manager, Alex Kendrick, announced that he has also parted ways with the group. In addition, some European venues have begun showing tour date cancellations.

“I no longer work for AS I LAY DYING – I do not wish to be asked questions nor will I answer any. I’ve made life long memories that will never be forgotten but my chapter of the book has completed. I wish everyone the best of luck and clearly I’m still rocking with Phil out here.”

Longtime guitarist Phil Sgrosso and vocalist Tim Lambesis are now the only members from the band’s classic lineup, alongside drummer Nick Pierce and guitarist Ken Susi, both former members of Unearth.

As I Lay Dying is scheduled to release their new album, Through Storms Ahead, on November 15 and were set to begin a European tour with Decapitated, Caliban and Ov Sulfur on the same day.

However, a November 26 show in Poland is now listed as canceled on the venue’s website, with a statement in Polish suggesting the entire European tour has been called off.

The statement says (via Google Translate), “The As I Lay Dying band made the difficult decision to cancel their entire European tour, which was to include a Warsaw concert on November 26 at the Progresja club. All tickets purchased for this concert can be refunded directly at the point of purchase. We count on the artists’ quick return to Poland!”

As I Lay Dying has yet to address Neff’s departure, their tour manager’s resignation, or the European tour cancellations.