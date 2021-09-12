Tim Lambesis Of As I Lay Dying Responds To Nick Hipa’s Exit From The Band

Home News Krista Marple September 12th, 2021 - 5:27 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

As I Lay Dying vocalist Tim Lambesis recently confirmed and commented on former band member Nick Hipa’s departure from the band. Hipa technically left the band back in 2020 but just recently stated that he was no longer with them.

“Being able to have different opinions or priorities but to still deeply care for another person’s wellbeing is something that’s often lost in our current climate. I just want to say that I truly wish Nick Hipa the best in his next chapter of life, and I’m thankful he wishes me/AILD the same,” said Lambesis.

Hipa made his departure announcement at the end of August when he took to his Instagram page to explain the situation. “Respectfully, I left because the story and meaning we built our reunion upon decayed considerably over time. What primarily endures is a superficial pursuit I cannot justify supporting or being part of. This is not an indictment on any who choose to remain or be involved. There is tremendous good that can be accomplished through singular focus on the power of music. However to my memory and recent experience, it comes at the cost of tolerating behavior which at times mistreats, disrespects, and hurts other people. I do not have it in me to walk that road again.”

As I Lay Dying reunited following Lambesis’ release from jail in 2017. Lambesis was sentenced to six years after he had attempted to hire a hitman to kill his ex-wife. However, he only fully served two and a half of those six years before he was released. Lambesis repeatedly plead not guilty during the investigation but eventually plead guilty a year later in 2014.

A woman recently sued Lambesis after she was scarred from burns that she received at a bonfire accident this past December. The As I Lay Dying vocalist also ended up severely injured in the accident when attempting to start the bonfire. “The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body.”

