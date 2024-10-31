As I Lay Dying Guitarist  Phil Sgrosso Quits The Band Due to “Concerning Patterns of Behavior”

Home News Will Close October 31st, 2024 - 2:11 PM

Phil Sgrosso, guitarist for the influential metalcore band As I Lay Dying, has announced his departure from the group citing “concerning patterns of behavior” as the main reason for his departure. The news was revealed through a heartfelt post on social media, where Sgrosso expressed gratitude for his time with the band and the experiences shared over the years.

Sgrosso’s decision comes at a time when the band has been under scrutiny following lead vocalist Tim Lambesis’s past legal issues, including a conviction for attempting to hire a hitman in 2014. While Lambesis has since rejoined the group, the shadow of past controversies continues to impact the band’s reputation

Loudwire reports that Sgrosso also cited an unsafe environment as the primary reason for his departure.

In his statement, Sgrosso emphasized the importance of prioritizing his mental health and personal values, indicating that the current dynamics within the band no longer resonated with him. Fans have responded with overwhelming support, praising Sgrosso for his courage in making a difficult choice.

Sgrosso’s exit marks the fourth band member to leave the group since Oct. 18. Just eight days ago guitarist Ken Susi and drummer Nick Pierce left the band as well.

As I Lay Dying has yet to issue an official response regarding Sgrosso’s departure or its future plans. The band, known for its powerful performances and dedicated fanbase, now faces a pivotal moment as it grapples with this significant change. The impact of Sgrosso’s exit on the band’s upcoming projects and touring schedule remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat