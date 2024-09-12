As I Lay Dying Announces New Album Through Storms Ahead For November 2024 Release, Shares New Single “We Are The Dead”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2024 - 3:09 PM

With 25 years of reign and seven acclaimed albums under their belts, Grammy-nominated metalcore band As I Lay Dying are back with an unmissable new album that will define their legacy for years to come. Poised to be one of the most highly-anticipated metal comebacks in years, the band’s eighth full-length studio album, Through Storms Ahead, will drop on November 15, through Napalm Records.

Featuring explosive new tracks “Burden” and “The Cave We Fear To Enter,” Through Storms Ahead is an evolution of newly explored elements that further bolster the proven line-up of vocalist Tim Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso alongside recent newcomers Ryan Neff (bass, clean vocals,) Nick Pierce (drums) and Ken Susi (guitar.)

In celebration of the upcoming album, As I Lay Dying has dropped the new metalcore anthem of the year, “We Are The Dead.” Featuring the gut-punching vocal talents of famed guest vocalists Alex Terrible (Slaughter to Prevail) and Tom Barber (Chelsea Grin, Darko,) the latest album single arrives with an equally gripping new music video proving equal parts mesmerizing, eerie and brutal. The video features appearances from both special guest vocalists.

While talking about the song, guitarist Sgrosso says: “We Are The Dead’ represents the more brutal territory from our new album, spotlighting our thrashier tendencies that we still enjoy mixing in amongst our more melodic sound. I think this is the meanest we’ve ever gone in terms of aggression, and who better to join us than two of deathcore’s finest, Alex Terrible of Slaughter to Prevail and Tom Barber from Chelsea Grin. Shout out to our third-time video collaborator Tom Flynn for jumping in with us and pulling off another visually creative undertaking for the track.”

Through Storms Ahead Track List

1. Permanence

2. A Broken Reflection

3. Burden

4. We Are The Dead (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)

5. Whitewashed Tomb

6. Through Storms Ahead

7. The Void Within

8. Strength To Survive

9. Gears That Never Stop

10. The Cave We Fear To Enter

11. Taken From Nothing

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat