Oasis Announces South American 2025 Summer and Fall Reunion Tour Dates

Oasis posted a mysterious countdown to the band’s social media accounts back in August; this made fans suspect a reunion was in the works. Sure enough, the Gallagher brothers have reunited and announced a reunion tour for 2025, starting in the UK and Ireland. The band has also announced North American tour dates and Pitchfork has just published a list of Oasis’s South American tour dates. The band will be making their way through Argentina, Chile and Brazil in November 2025.
Demand for tickets has been predictably high, resulting in ticketing issues for fans across the world. Some tickets on resale websites have been canceled due to price inflation, and the British financial organization Lloyds Banking Group has documented fans falling victim to scammers, estimating an average of $450 lost per fan.
In light of Oasis’s reunion, Liam Gallagher has been teasing fans with information about potential new music, saying he’s “blown away” by what Noel has written.
Check out the upcoming dates for the Oasis reunion tour:
Oasis 2025 Tour Dates:
07/04/2025 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
07/05/2025 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
07/11/2025 – Manchester, England – Heaton Park
07/12/2025 – Manchester, England – Heaton Park
07/16/2025 – Manchester, England – Heaton Park
07/19/2025 – Manchester, England – Heaton Park
07/20/2025 – Manchester, England – Heaton Park
07/25/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium
07/26/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium
07/30/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium
08/02/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium
08/03/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium
08/08/2025 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/09/2025 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/12/2025 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/16/2025 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
08/17/2025 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
08/24/2025 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium
08/25/2025 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium
08/28/2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
08/31/2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
09/01/2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
09/06/2025 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
09/07/2025 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
09/12/2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13/2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium
09/28/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium
10/31/2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
11/01/2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
11/04/2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
11/07/2025 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
11/08/2025 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
11/15/2025 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Mâs Monumental
11/16/2025 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Mâs Monumental
11/19/2025 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
11/22/2025 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
11/23/2025 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS