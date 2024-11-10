Oasis Announces South American 2025 Summer and Fall Reunion Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig November 10th, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Oasis posted a mysterious countdown to the band’s social media accounts back in August; this made fans suspect a reunion was in the works. Sure enough, the Gallagher brothers have reunited and announced a reunion tour for 2025, starting in the UK and Ireland. The band has also announced North American tour dates and Pitchfork has just published a list of Oasis’s South American tour dates. The band will be making their way through Argentina, Chile and Brazil in November 2025.

Demand for tickets has been predictably high, resulting in ticketing issues for fans across the world. Some tickets on resale websites have been canceled due to price inflation, and the British financial organization Lloyds Banking Group has documented fans falling victim to scammers, estimating an average of $450 lost per fan.

In light of Oasis’s reunion, Liam Gallagher has been teasing fans with information about potential new music, saying he’s “blown away” by what Noel has written.

Check out the upcoming dates for the Oasis reunion tour:

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates:

07/04/2025 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

07/05/2025 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

07/11/2025 – Manchester, England – Heaton Park

07/12/2025 – Manchester, England – Heaton Park

07/16/2025 – Manchester, England – Heaton Park

07/19/2025 – Manchester, England – Heaton Park

07/20/2025 – Manchester, England – Heaton Park

07/25/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium

07/26/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium

07/30/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium

08/02/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium

08/03/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium

08/08/2025 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09/2025 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12/2025 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16/2025 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

08/17/2025 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

08/24/2025 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

08/25/2025 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

08/28/2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

08/31/2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09/01/2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09/06/2025 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

09/07/2025 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

09/12/2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

09/13/2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium

09/28/2025 – London, England – Wembley Stadium

10/31/2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

11/01/2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

11/04/2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

11/07/2025 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

11/08/2025 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

11/15/2025 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Mâs Monumental

11/16/2025 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Mâs Monumental

11/19/2025 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11/22/2025 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

11/23/2025 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS