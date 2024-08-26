Mysterious Oasis Countdown Sparks Hope Of Gallagher Reunion

Home News Lauren Rettig August 26th, 2024 - 6:59 PM

On August 25, Oasis posted a nondescript teaser on their official social media accounts after rumors of a reunion began swirling online. The 10-second clip displays a date, 27.08.24, as well as the time 8 a.m. (no mention of a time zone). Oasis has not played together in 15 years, primarily due to a stubborn feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oasis (@oasis)

According to Pitchfork, The Sunday Times reported an “industry insider” claimed Oasis would reunite for a 10-night headlining series of concerts at Wembley Stadium with additional concerts at Heaton Park, in the band’s hometown of Manchester.

Liam Gallagher began replying to fans’ reactions on X with a sequence of satirical posts. Gallagher also dedicated his performance of “Half the World Away” to “Noel fucking Gallagher.”

The Gallagher brothers made up half of Oasis, with Gem Archer on guitar and Andy Bell on bass by the time they disbanded in 2009. Later that year, the Gallaghers would get into a heated argument that led to the cancellation of their performance at Rock en Seine hours before they were to go onstage. In a statement posted on the band’s website that night, Noel Gallagher explained that he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.” When asked about the chances of a reunion, Noel Gallagher said he would be open to reuniting for 100 million British pounds, or $135 million USD. Liam Gallagher then claimed he would reunite with Oasis for free.

In other Oasis news, their debut album Definitely Maybe turns 30 years old this year, with a special reissue of said LP to come out August 30.