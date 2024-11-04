Liam Gallagher is “Blown Away” by the Music Noel Wrote for the New Oasis Album

Home News Lauren Rettig November 4th, 2024 - 6:06 PM

Oasis has yet to announce a new album in light of the recent reunion of the rock band; however, Liam Gallagher has been teasing a new LP on his X/Twitter account. NME reports that back in September, when one fan asked “Is it true that Oasis will have a new album???” Liam replied with “Yep it’s already finished.” Another reply came when another post asked whether a new album was “in the air,” to which Liam replied “It’s in the bag mate fuck the air.”

On November 2, when asked by a fan what he thinks of the new songs Noel has written for Oasis, Liam replied with “Blown away.”

Blown away — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 2, 2024

While Liam’s previous posts to X/Twitter have been light-hearted and irreverent, his tweets do fall short of official confirmation; it should be noted that Liam has been known to leak clues to news outlets before it becomes public knowledge.

For example, Liam did tease fans with the band’s reunion and their announcement for their UK and Ireland 2025 tour dates. The band has since announced a North American tour for 2025 as well; news about their South American tour will be posted to the band’s social media accounts as well as their website.