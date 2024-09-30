Oasis Announces Summer 2025 North American Reunion Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 30th, 2024 - 12:20 PM

Following the announcement that was felt around the world, the global cultural phenomenon continues with Oasis’ return. Today, the band has announced the North American dates of their OASIS LIVE ’25 World Tour. The North American leg, produced by Live Nation and SJM, will see Oasis play stadiums in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City next summer with Cage The Elephant. Registration for the presale is currently open at www.oasisinet.com until Tuesday, October, 1, at 8 a.m. EST. General ticket sale will begin Friday, October, 4, at 12 p.m. local time and will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.

The upcoming tour news follows 16 years since their last performance in North America and in the following statement, Oasis says: “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

Oasis remains as a huge draw in the streaming era, with over 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, an increase of almost 50 percent since the announcement of their return and nearly 12.5 billion streams to date across platforms.

OASIS LIVE ’25 Tour Dates

8/24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

8/28 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

9/31 – East Rutherford, New Jersey – Metlife Stadium

9/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

9/12 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros