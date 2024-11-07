BadBadNotGood Team Up With Tim Bernardes For New Single “Poeira Cosmica”

Home News Lily Meline November 7th, 2024 - 9:19 PM

Coming right off the heels of their most recent album, Mid Spiral, the Toronto trio BADBADNOTGOOD has a new, gorgeous serenade in their repertoire, “Poeira Cosmica.” The song acts as a congregated effort between the group and Brazilian artist (and Fleet Foxes collaborator) Tim Bernardes, who provides the single’s smooth, sultry vocals.

The band’s usual instrumentation is all here: the flute, the drums and the acoustic guitar. Rather uniquely, though, the song includes a beautifully melodic string quartet, the compositions of which coming from the legendary maestro Arthur Verocai. Verocai, like Bernardes, comes from Brazil, though this appears to be the first collaboration between the two. According to Bernardes, the track has been “in the making over the last four years,” which does explain the level of polish evident.

Bernardes and Verocai are only two of the many artists that BADBADNOTGOOD has teamed up with over the years. The trio has had the honor of working with MF DOOM, Thundercat and Reggie, among many, many others. Just this summer, the band performed as a headlining act at Aminé’s music festival, alongside Kaytranada.

You can listen to the song for yourself below: