Best Day Ever Announces Inaugural 2024 Lineup Featuring Kaytranada, Amine, Badbadnotgood & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2024 - 4:12 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to pitchfork.com, rapper Aminé announced a the new two day music festival The Best Day Ever, which takes place at Edgefield Lawn in Portland on August 10 – 11. Aminé will be performing at the event with Kaytranada, BadBadNotGood, Concrete Boys rapper Karrahbooo, Ravyn Lenae, Toro y Moi, Portland’s 3Way Heff and DJ MadisonLST. For tickets and more information visit thebestdayeverfest.com.

Last year, Aminé and Kaytranada released the collaborative and Kaytraminé. Aminé most recent solo album, TwoPointFive, arrived in November 2021.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister