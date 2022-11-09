Fleet Foxes Share New Song “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” Featuring Tim Bernardes

Home News Karan Singh November 9th, 2022 - 1:56 PM

American indie folk group Fleet Foxes have released a new collaborative track with Brazilian musician and multi-instrumentalist Tim Bernardes. “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” is a warm and intimate folk tune that was composed for the Amazon Studios documentary Wildcat, scheduled for theatrical release on Dec. 21 and on Prime Video a week later. Check it out below:

Recorded in Amsterdam and New York City, this is the band’s first song since their contributions on Post Malone’s track “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol” earlier this year. It was nominated for a Hollywood Music In Media Award for Best Original Song (Documentary Film).

Fleet Foxes frontman and chief songwriter Robin Pecknold said the following about the new song: “I was inspired by how the film employed unconventional means to arrive at something universally moving, and was struck by all the collisions inherent in the film’s conceit — between species, between hemispheres, between individuals, between the psychological and the natural. In hotel rooms and in borrowed studios, on time stolen from a world tour, I put this song together. It was an honor to be asked to make a song that could serve as an end-cap to this unique and affecting story and to collaborate with Tim again.”

On Nov. 15, Fleet Foxes will release Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes. This book contains Pecknold’s complete lyrics from 55 songs, giving fans an intimate look at the trademark poetry and storytelling that makes the Seattle band so unique.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer