BadBadNotGood Share Catchy New Single “Take What’s Given” Featuring Reggie

February 3rd, 2024

Photo Credits: Brett Padelford

Canadian band, BadBadNotGood, has released a catchy new single featuring Reggie. The new single is named “Take What’s Given” which is automatically an appealing title since it alludes to a concept of gratitude and appreciation, much like the saying “you take what you get and you don’t complain.”

According to the press release, the band released their new single on January 30 and recorded the song in Los Angeles at Valentine Studios. The source adds how the creation of the song took place across multiple sessions in 2023, until finally finishing it right in the new year. The song certainly has a blend of country and R&B which blend neatly in creating such a soulful and catchy song. Reggie’s vocals had a significant contribution to the likeability and success of the new single. The singer sings with emotion and passion and showcases his incredible talent. Just like the name, the song consists of the lyrics, “Take What’s Given” in which the artists are expressing a beautiful message to spread more love and kindness to one another, and to appreciate more of what’s given in life.

The press release incorporates the band’s reflection of the song in which they refer to the new single as “infectious.” Indeed, the new song is infectious due to its catchy combination of smooth vocals and calmer instruments that release a feeling of peace to the listener. The band members also reflect on their appreciation for Reggie’s approach to music and the chemistry certainly shows in their collaboration with this new magnetic song.