The Black Dahlia Murder Shares Epic New Single & Video “Mammoth’s Hand”

Cait Stoddard August 6th, 2024 - 3:13 PM

“Mammoth’s Hand” is the latest single from The Black Dahlia Murder and it is from of the band’s upcoming tenth studio album, Servitude, set for release on September 27 through Metal Blade Records. The song is partly inspired by a scene from Don Coscarelli’s 1982 swords ‘n’ sorcery epic, The Beastmaster. “We usually like to give some idea of what kind of diversity is gonna be on the album with the first two tracks we release,” said vocalist Brian Eschbach.

The vocalist adds: ”Mammoth’s Hand’ is a romp through a fictitious frozen tundra in which a clan of nomadic mammoth riding cannibals conquer villages in a time devoid of technology. The slow groove of this song is a vibe not often implemented by the group but immediately inspired a vision in my mind of a slow moving yet gigantic and powerful beast of antagonistic nature.”

The music video for the song is very insightful due to how each scene takes viewers on a cold and wintery journey of “Mammoth’s Hand,” while the band dazzles their minds with endless musical havoc.

