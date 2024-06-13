The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Album Since Trevor Strnad’s Passing For September 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Aftermath”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2024 - 1:33 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their 10 studio album, Servitude, will be arriving on September 27. The album marks the band‘s first album following the tragic death of frontman Trevor Strnad in 2022. The LP features lead vocals by founding guitarist Brian Eschbach, who took over as the lead singer when The Black Dahlia Murder decided to continue on as a band several months following Strnad’s passing.

The band‘s lineup consists of bassist Max Lavelle, drummer Alan Cassidy, lead guitarist Brandon Ellis and rhythm guitarist Ryan Knight, who is a former member that rejoined the band when Eschbach moved became the lead vocalist.

While talking about the album, Eschbach says: “Everyone that’s in the band now is someone that Trevor and I searched for. We spent so much time on the road together that everyone understands the mission statement. We don’t really need to talk about it. We just need to make great music and try to make people happy playing it.”

In light of the upcoming album announcement, The Black Dahlia Murder has shared the song “Aftermath.” On the song Eschbach’s vocals can be heard shaking the background with loud vocal power. “Aftermath” just proves how the band is ready to dazzle people’s minds with their music.

Servitude Tracklist

1. Evening Ephemeral

2. Panic Hysteric

3. Aftermath

4. Cursed Creator

5. An Intermission

6. Asserting Dominion

7. Servitude

8. Mammoth’s Hand

9. Transcosmic Blueprint

10. Utopia Black