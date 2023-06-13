The Black Dahlia Murder Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Following their wildly successful Verminous Remnant Spring headlining tour, metal band The Black Dahlia have announced a final bout of shows before returning to the studio to complete their next studio album.

Everything kicks off on September 8 at Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, Virginia and closes on September 16 at the New England Metal Fest in Worcester, Massachusetts, which includes a performance alongside Lamb Of God in Pikeville, Kentucky. Additional support will be provided by Chelsea Grin, Gates To Hell, labelmates and 200 Stab Wounds on selected dates.

The Black Dahlia Murder‘s most recent full-length album Verminous was released in 2020 by Metal Blade Records. Without compromising a scrap of heaviness, Verminous stands among the band’s most dynamic, rousing and emotional release to date.

Louder Sound crowned Verminous, “absolutely excellent,” while Blabbermouth wrote, “This is a deeper and smarter realization of the Michigan crew’s tried and tested formula, and one blessed with several of the finest songs they have ever written… File next to Nocturnal and Ritual as an unquestionable career peak.”

Tickets go on sale on June 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time by visiting tbdofficial.com.

The Black Dahlia Murder Tour Dates

9/8 – Blue Ridge Rock Fest – Alton, VA *

9/9 – The Concourse – Knoxville, TN

9/10 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

9/11 – Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY w/ Lamb Of God, After

9/12 – The King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH

9/14 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

9/15 – Reverb – Reading, PA

9/16 – New England Metal Fest – Worcester, MA