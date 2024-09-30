The Black Dahlia Murder Unveil New Video For “Panic Hysteric”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 30th, 2024 - 1:21 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, The Black Dahlia Murder has released the official music video for the song, “Panic Hysteric,” which is the fiery new tune that comes off the band’s tenth studio album, Servitude, which came out on September, 27, through Metal Blade Records. “Panic Hysteric” is a modern and classic metal tune that brings a strong Swedish musical style.

“Lyrically, it’s a tribute to the fear and outrage that rock ‘n’ roll ignited in mid-century America,” says vocalist Brian Eschbach. “I was reading quotes from Frank Sinatra, who really didn’t like rock ‘n’ roll, and was pretty eloquent about it. I quoted him a couple of times in the song. That was a fun Sunday writing those lyrics. I’m not gonna lie, vodkas and Shirley Temples were involved.”

As for the music video, fans of The Black Dahlia Murder would be very pleased because each scene is from multiple concerts where the band has performed “Panic Hysteric” and the best part about the video is watching the audience head-banging along to the band’s music and showing their love for The Black Dahlia Murder with really creative signs.

With the tragic passing of the band’s frontman and co-founder Trevor Strnad in 2022, Eschbach, bassist Max Lavelle, drummer Alan Cassidy and producer/guitarist Brandon Ellis were faced with a decision to close the doors but after a period of strong grief and deep soul-searching, Eschbach moved from guitar to vocals, setting aside his lifelong identity as a live guitarist for the survival of the band.

