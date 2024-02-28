Fall Out Boy Shares New Video For “So Much (For) Stardust” Featuring Jimmy Butler

Home News Roy Lott February 28th, 2024 - 3:42 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy released a new music video for “So Much (for) Stardust” – the title track off their most recent album. The video stars six-time NBA All-Star, Miami Heat forward, Jimmy Butler in a surprise cameo. Check out the video below.



Fall Out Boy is set to kick off their highly anticipated So Much For (2our) Dust global headline tour, a continuation of their incredibly successful So Much For (Tour) Dust 2023 tour in support of their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust, which debuted as the No. 1 Rock Album upon its March 24 release. The tour starts tonight with a show at Moda Center in Portland, OR and will travel through cities including Seattle, Austin, Orlando, Baltimore and Nashville before concluding April 6, 2024 in Minneapolis, MN. The trek also includes a sold-out stop at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden on March 22, 2024. Tickets are on sale now. They will also be playing Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival alongside My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World and more.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi