The All-American Rejects Drop From When We Were Young Festival Following Reported Deal Renegotiation

According to Stereo Gum, the All-American Rejects will no long be playing at the When We Were Young festival due to a management change within the WWWY operation. The When We Were Young Festival will be taking place on October 19 and October 20 in Las Vegas. Numerous bands will be playing such as My Chemical Romance, Escape The Fate, Pierce The Veil and Sleeping With Sirens. However, unfortunately, festival goers will no longer be able to hear the All-American Rejects play their iconic 2002 self-titled album.

Fans are disappointed to hear the news as they were a highly anticipated performance. It is no doubt that this news leaves a noticeable gap in the stacked lineup. Fans in the comment section of their Instagram post are hoping for a future tour or a different festival appearance to make up for the unexpected change.

This news comes on the heels of their Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour which ended at the Toyota Amphitheatre on September 30 of last year. This tour marked their return to live music after a hiatus. Given their amazing energy from this tour, fans are surprised by their sudden exit from When We Were Young festival.