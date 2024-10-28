Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2024 - 6:19 PM

According to consequence.net, Faith No More have not played a show in nine years and it seems that fans will have to wait longer to see or hear the band live again. Keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Roddy Bottum provided an update on the group in a new Substack post, by writing that Faith No More is on a “semi permanent hiatus.”

Bottum opened the Substack post by discussing his current musical endeavors, which do not appear to involve Faith No More for the foreseeable future: “I live in NYC and I work with my boyfriend in a band called MAN ON MAN and two awesome friends in a band called CRICKETS and also sometimes the horror art project gnarl core Nastie Band,” wrote Bottum. “FNM is kind of on semi permanent hiatus and Imperial Teen is making a record slowly but definitely.”

Things have definitely gone cold for Faith No More after the cancellation of the band’s 2022 live dates, which were initially postponed in 2021 due to Mike Patton’s mental health issues and struggles with agoraphobia. “I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now,” Patton said in a statement at the time, announcing the postponement of tours with both FNM and his other band Mr. Bungle.

Thankfully, Patton was got well enough to hit the road in 2022 with Mr. Bungle, who continue to play live, though there has been no word regarding Faith No More since the postponed 2022 shows. Patton also remained active in the thrash metal supergroup Dead Cross, who released their second full length in 2022.

As of now, Faith No More’s last show with Patton was in October 2015 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. The other members of the band did play a couple of California gigs in August 2016 with early FNM singer Chuck Mosley, who passed away the following year.