Mike Patton Plays First Show with Mr. Bungle Since Taking a Mental Health Break in 2020

According to consquence.net singer Mike Patton returned to the stage to perform a Mr. Bungle’s set last Thursday in Santiago, Chile which is first live performance Patton has played since early 2020.

Over the past couple of years Patton stepped away from performing due to the mental health reasons he received when the pandemic started. Also Patton has admitted to coping with alcoholism during the tough days of lockdown and he told Rolling Stone that he became depressed and was eventually diagnosed with agoraphobia.

In an interview with The Guardian Patton stated he had been sober “for a while” and was doing “pretty good,” while adding, “But I’m also afraid. I’m afraid of myself. … There are a few issues going on.”

Patton has been well enough to go ahead with Mr. Bungle’s South American tour. He was his usual lively self and sounded great in fan footage of the performance. Also The band has played two more big shows in Santiago, including an appearance at Knotfest Chile last night with Sepultura‘s Kisser and Green.

