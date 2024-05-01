Ghost Announce Forthcoming Concert Film Rite Here Right Now In Theatres In June

Home News Skyy Rincon May 1st, 2024 - 8:57 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Swedish rock band Ghost has announced that their highly anticipated “film with a concert element,” entitled Right Here Right Now will debut on June 20 and June 22 in theatres worldwide. Tickets go on sale on May 9 at 6am PST/9am EDT here.

The film was directed by the band’s mastermind Tobias Forge along with Alex Ross Perry who had also worked with Ghost on its music video for “Jesus, He Knows Me” and the lore-based companion piece “Jesus Talk With Father Jim De Froque.” The movie is set to star Ghost, Sister Imperator actress Maralyn Facey, Papa Nihil actor Alan Ursillo, Ashley McBride and the beloved Kevin “Jesus” Kaufmann. The film was produced by Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta and Jonas Åkerlund.

An original motion picture soundtrack for Rite Here Right Now will also be released by Loma Vista Recordings to accompany the film’s release.

Speaking on what fans can expect from the film, Forge offered, “Over a decade ago when GHOST got signed to Loma Vista, Tom Whalley (owner and CEO) asked what the story of the band was. He felt telling a story was vital in order to get new fans engaged. I said that because we were a new ‘baby’ band and more importantly we were an ANONYMOUS baby band, there wasn’t really a compelling story to tell. Not yet anyway. But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one. This film is the fruit of that conversation.”

The band teased the announcement in a snippet posted to the band’s social media in early April. The short teaser video featured Papa Emeritus IV giving his last bow at a concert before flashing to a screen of Sister Imperator standing at the top of a subway entrance while “Pro Memoria” played in the background. The full trailer will be available on May 9.